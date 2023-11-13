A Journey Through the Climate Crisis E08: The Six Steps to Climate Action Success

In this week’s episode, we look at the six steps to success and how we can take what we learned over the last few weeks and put an action plan in place to combat the issues.

The group chatted with Tad from VOICE Ireland about the work they do to help the environment, they checked in with Trish for this week’s climate curiosities and much more.

A Journey Through the Climate Crisis on KCLR is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.