Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from County Kildare for almost a week.

31-year-old Roger Markiewicz was last seen in Newbridge on Tuesday (14th May).

He’s described as being approximately 5foot 8inches in height, is of thin build with light-brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can contact any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a 16 year old reported missing from Bray, County Wicklow since Saturday has been found safe and well.

All who helped are thanked for the assistance.