The close of nominations for the local and European elections passed at midday today (Saturday).

A total of 91 candidates across Carlow and Kilkenny will contest the upcoming local elections.

Carlow County Council have confirmed to KCLR News that as of the midday deadline, a total of 41 candidates across the three electoral areas in the county had put themselves forward for the electoral process.

There are 8 candidates running for the 5 seats in the Muinebheag Municipal District, 15 candidates running for the 6 seats in the Tullow Municipal District, while 18 candidates are running for 7 seats in the Carlow Municipal District.

Meanwhile, in Kilkenny, a total of 50 candidates have put themselves forward for election, 20 of whom are running in the Kilkenny City Municipal District.

Candidates nominated have until midday on Monday to withdraw their candidature.