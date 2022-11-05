A Kilkenny business is celebrating its selection as one of The Irish Times’ Best Shops in Ireland in 2022.

A local business is celebrating its inclusion in The Irish Times’ Best Shops in Ireland in the 2022 supplement.

The Book and Coffee Shop on William Street in Kilkenny City sells quality used books, hosts plays and recitals, offers creative writing classes and exhibitions, as well as operating as a tea and coffee shop.

The shop was opened in 2019 by librarian and writer Stephen Buck and Marian O’Neill.

Stephen told KCLR’s Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that many people in Kilkenny are still discovering his business.

He said “New people all the time as well I mean it’s always amazing how people find us and they say, even people living in Kilkenny say, “we didn’t know you were here,” because a lot of people don’t actually know the richness of businesses in William St and it’s so close to the main street”

You can catch Sue’s full interview with Stephen Buck here.