A Kilkenny garda station records a 104% increase in crime rates since pre-pandemic levels

A Kilkenny garda station has made it onto the Irish Independent list for the largest increase in crime rates since pre-pandemic levels.

Castlecomer Garda Station in Kilkenny has seen an increase of 104% in crime rates since 2019- with the rate jumping from 80 in 2019 to 163 in 2022.

The most dramatic increase nationally was at Moate Garda Station in Westmeath, which saw crime increase by 125 per cent

Meanwhile it was not all bad news as crime rates have decreased across 257 stations, including Salthill in Galway, Kinsale in Cork, Finglas in Dublin and Bray in Wicklow.