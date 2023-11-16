A man has died in a road crash in Co Wexford

A man’s died in a road crash in Co Wexford this morning.

It happened just before 7am at Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body’s been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The route’s been closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Anybody with information regarding the incident, or footage, is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.