A man’s died following a road crash near New Ross

A man’s died following a road crash in Co Wexford.

Just before 10 o’clock last night (Tuesday, Sept 1) a 36 year old male pedestrian was struck by a car on the N25 at Portersland near New Ross.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was unharmed.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed with local traffic diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to New Ross Garda Station (051) 426 030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

