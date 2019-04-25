A Minister of State aiming for Europe is meeting Kilkenny voters today

The impact of Brexit on beef prices & the rising cost of insurance for businesses are two top priorities for one MEP candidate.

Wicklow’s Andrew Doyle’s currently Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and a hopeful for Ireland South in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

He’s in Kilkenny City today to meet with voters alongside local colleague John Paul Phelan.

Speaking to KCLR news the Wicklow man says he has plenty of local connections to help him with his campaign to get elected outlining that his mother was from Laois but lived in Freshford and there are other family in Gowran, Rosbercon, Inistioge, Goresbridge & Kilkenny City.

Minister Doyle adds that this region is the only one currently not represented in Europe & it’s important it would have representation.

He will be on the campaign trail in Carlow tomorrow after visiting Kilkenny today.