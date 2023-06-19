KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A pilot scheme for counselling for primary school children set to be rolled out in Carlow
Last month Education Minister Norma Foley announced the first phase of the pilot scheme, which will see one-to-one services made available in seven counties
The rollout of counselling to primary school children is set to be expanded to Carlow.
Last month Education Minister Norma Foley announced the first phase of the pilot scheme, which will see one-to-one services made available in seven counties.
It’s now believed schools in Carlow, Cork, and North Dublin will be added to the list.