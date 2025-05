A group of local students have teamed up with a care home to create a new book.

The collaboration is between Coláiste Abhainn Rí Callan and Mount Carmel Supported Care Home, along with their families and community.

Their book, “What Was It Like?”, chronicles the stories of the community of Callan and surrounding areas. It’s being launched this evening at 7 pm in Coláiste Abhainn Rí in Callan. All are welcome.