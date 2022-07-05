A woman who gave birth at 19 and jailed for manslaughter “sobbed and was visibly shaking” in Waterford Court

A woman has been jailed for three months for the manslaughter and neglect of a newborn baby that she put in a bin after giving birth.

The woman, who the court allowed to be named as Caitlin Corcoran, of Castlebanny, Mullinvat, Co Kilkenny, and formerly of Mount Suir, Carrickphierish in Waterford City, was found guilty by a jury last October.

Three years of the sentence were suspended by Justice Eugene O’Kelly, who said it was a “sad and tragic” case.

The woman sobbed and was visibly shaking at times during her sentencing at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Gardaí were notified initially after doctors at University Hospital Waterford found indications that she had recently given birth after a GP referred her at Caredoc.

A search of the medical centre found the body of a full-term baby girl in a bin several hours after the girl was born.

The court heard Ms Corcoran had concealed her pregnancy and had tampered with pregnancy tests in a bid to avoid her family finding out. Justice O’Kelly said one psychiatric report found that Ms Corcoran had suffered bullying in childhood.

“She learned how to deal with overwhelming aspects of the world by ignoring them,” he said, which the report found “helped her to escape” and resulted in her entering “subconscious denial of her pregnancy like she did in childhood”.

In her letter to the court, she said she wanted to give it an understanding of her personal circumstances during her pregnancy. “I was in such a state of denial that night. I am living with the consequences every day and will be as long as I live. I deeply regret what happened and wish things could have turned out differently.”

In sentencing, the judge said he was not considering the concealing of the pregnancy an aggravating factor and instead focused on the 13 minutes the woman spent inside the toilet cubicle at Caredoc, after presenting with severe back pain and constipation.

He said the appropriate sentence for the manslaughter and the charge of child neglect were four years each, to run concurrently, which he reduced by nine months in each case.

The court heard that while she was at Caredoc, Ms Corcoran went into the toilet and gave birth to a baby girl.

She placed the baby in a bin and returned to the doctor’s room, but said nothing about the baby. The court heard she saw blood “gushing” between her legs before seeing the baby’s feet. Justice O’Kelly said that she was asked what she did before placing the baby in the bin, and the accused said she held the newborn in her left hand and saw “how beautiful she was”. “I was looking for movement. I wanted her to cry,” she told investigators.

The baby was named Sophie Elizabeth Corcoran by her mother after her death.