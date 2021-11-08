“It has stayed with me”: ABBA’s Björn explains why Kilkenny was included in their new song

ABBA say they had good reason to include Kilkenny in one of their new songs.

KCLR revealed on Friday how their new album Voyage features the track When You Danced With Me, naming the local county in its opening line.

The Swedish band’s Björn Ulvaeus, in an exclusive statement to KCLR News says “I drove around the coast from Limerick to Dublin with my family in the 90s and we stopped in Kilkenny.”

“It was beautiful and very romantic, I thought.”

“Castle, churches and the surroundings, County Kilkenny with its little, charming villages. It has stayed with me.”

“We drove through Cork as well and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that city, but try to replace Kilkenny with Cork in “When you danced with me”.

Listen: ABBA – When You Danced With Me