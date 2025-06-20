Councillor John Cassin has described ongoing delays to the long-awaited Snoddy Road as “absolutely scandalous,” after a heated meeting of Carlow Municipal District yesterday.

Cllr. Cassin and colleagues are calling for the 2km stretch to be separated from the larger Southern Relief Road plan to ease traffic congestion in the town. The unfinished project, which has stalled since 2016, is “choking the town,” according to Cllr. Cassin, who warned that local frustrations and gridlock will only worsen without action.

The issue sparked lively debate at the meeting, where councillors Ken Murnane, Adrienne Wallace, and John Cassin tabled a motion to split the L-40-58 Snoddy Road from the wider relief plan — allowing it to be completed during this Council term. Supporters say the stretch would be a game-changer for the Tullow Road area, which accounts for nearly 20% of Carlow Town’s population.

Despite their appeal, the motion was defeated and has been deferred to the transit Strategic Policy Committee for discussion in September.