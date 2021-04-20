High Court action to block Glanbia cheese factory in south Kilkenny fails

An attempt to block a new cheese factory in South Kilkenny has failed.

The High Court has ruled against an action by An Taisce to stop Glanbia from building the 140 million Euro factory near Belview port.

The court has upheld the planning approval from An Bord Pleannála and Kilkenny County Council.

The decision’s being welcomed by farming representatives and by Glanbia itself.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack this is great news for the local economy but especially for dairy farmers in Carlow Kilkenny and across the southeast, as curbs being put on future milk production should now be reversed.

He says he hopes the factory will be up and running in 2023.