Adidas has revealed that an unauthorised external party gained access to some customer data through a third-party customer service provider. The breach involved contact details such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, and in rare cases, postal addresses.

Importantly, no passwords, credit card details, or any other payment information were compromised in the incident.

Since discovering the breach, Adidas has launched a full investigation and taken immediate steps to enhance its security measures to prevent further incidents.

Customers are advised to remain vigilant and watch out for any suspicious communications. Adidas reminds customers that it will never directly request financial information like credit card or bank details.

For now, customers across Carlow and Kilkenny are reminded to be cautious.