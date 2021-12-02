After first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 is found in Ireland, one infectious diseases expert tells the Carlow Kilkenny airwaves it’s not a time for panic

An expert in infectious diseases says it’s not a time for panic after the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was found in Ireland yesterday.

But UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says it is time for action on our high infections rates so that we’re in a better position to deal with the new strain.

The Chief Medical Officer says NPHET is ”assuming the worst” about Omicron ahead of a meeting later when they will decide if new restrictions are needed.

Prof Killeen has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that vaccines and sensible measures will help us deal with the situation.

He added that it’s more urgent to sort out the high covid case numbers we currently have more than worrying about any new strains.

And he said that new restrictions need to be brought back in around the hospitality sector if we want to get the covid case numbers down.

It’s as Carlow remains the county with the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the country.

HPSC figures for the fortnight to midnight Tuesday (30th November) show that its 14-day incidence rate is 1,983 per 100,000, ahead of the national average of 1,320, after 1,129 positive tests were returned during that time frame, 636 in the latter seven days alone.

While 708 were confirmed in Kilkenny in the last week, adding to the 800 in the previous one, giving it a 14-day incidence rate which is also above the country’s mean, at 1,520.

And last night 12 patients with the virus were being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, two of them in the ICU there.

