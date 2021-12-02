More pupils and students wearing masks in schools in Carlow and Kilkenny today

Most local 3rd class pupils and older students were expected to turn up to school wearing masks today.

The new measure was brought in yesterday after NPHET’s recommendation and one Kilkenny principal says the children took it in their stride with only a very few failures to bring their masks.

Principal of St John of God National School Ann Foley says she’s glad that parents seem to be supporting this new public health initiative.

Listen back to her conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is in full here: