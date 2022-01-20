Aggravated burglary in Inistioge, Co Kilkenny

An aggravated burglary in Co Kilkenny earlier this week remains under investigation by Gardaí.

It happened shortly after 7 o’clock on Tuesday evening at a residence in Ballyshane, Inistioge.

Four men entered the property which was occupied by one person at the time.

No physical injuries were reported to have occurred during the incident but some personal property was taken from the premises.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anybody who was in the area and noticed suspicious activity is asked to contact their local garda station.