Agriculture Minister issues new regulations for flock keepers following avian influenza outbreak on Wicklow/Carlow border

New regulations for flock keepers comes into effect next week.

From Monday, all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control must be confined in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals, do not have access.

Particular bio-security measures must also be applied.

It’s after an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 was confirmed in a small turkey flock in Knockanana, Co Wicklow, close to the Carlow border (more on that here), and in wild birds in a number of areas across the country.

Details are available on the Department of Agriculture website here