Agriculture Minister issues new regulations for flock keepers following avian influenza outbreak on Wicklow/Carlow border
Turkeys had to be culled on the farm in Knockanana earlier this month
New regulations for flock keepers comes into effect next week.
From Monday, all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control must be confined in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals, do not have access.
Particular bio-security measures must also be applied.
It’s after an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 was confirmed in a small turkey flock in Knockanana, Co Wicklow, close to the Carlow border (more on that here), and in wild birds in a number of areas across the country.
Details are available on the Department of Agriculture website here