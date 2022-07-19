AIB branch in Tullow to turn cashless from September 30th

Locals will be impacted by a decision today by AIB to turn 70 branches into cashless outlets.

The bank says it will continue full service in Carlow and Kilkenny branches.

The branch in Tullow is among those where the change will take effect from the 30th of September.

Customers who need to avail of such services will have to go to Carlow.

Athy and Rathdowney will also go cashless at the end of September

AIB says these branches will instead focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customers.

The bank will also extend its relationship with An Post, with customers able to access cash and cheque services in the 920 post offices nationwide.

The cashless banks will come into operation on September 30th and October 21st, and AIB say ATMs will also be removed from these branches.