Aid from Carlow and Kilkenny leaving for Ukraine today

Donations from people in Carlow and Kilkenny are making their way to Ukraine today.

A collection picked up from Kavanagh’s Service Station in Urlingford on Saturday by Paddywagon Tours leaves as part of a five-coach convoy.

While Kilkenny man Jim Kavanagh, known for his years of dedication and assistance to Chernobyl Children International, will be making his way to Poland with a truck and ambulance full of much-needed items.

He’s been helped by a Ukrainian refugee who arrived with her daughter to Kilkenny City just a week ago.

Both joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is last evening to discuss what’s needed and how they’re planning on getting it to those who need it most: