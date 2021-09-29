Amber Women’s Refuge for Carlow and Kilkenny temporarily relocating

The Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny has announced that its services will be relocating temporarily later this week.

Management says though that alternative emergency accommodation will still be available for those fleeing domestic violence and abuse.

The refuge is set to undergo essential redevelopment which will result in all of its units being fully self-contained for family use which will see it return to full capacity.

A section had to close during covid restrictions last year resulting in a reduced capacity.

Services will continue to operate while the redevelopment works are ongoing and Amber’s confidential, 24hr helpline remains in operation on 0818 42 42 44 / 056 777 1404.

More here