Another barn fire in Callan Co Kilkenny under investigation

A fire in the Bauntha area of Callan is under investigation.

The blaze at a barn was brought under control shortly after 9pm last night but not before damage was done to bales of hay and straw.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area should contact Callan Garda Station.

A series of similar incidents have been reported in the area in recent months, it’s not yet known if they’re connected – read about some of those here