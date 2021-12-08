KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Another Carlow talent’s shining on the global X Factor stage

He's heading for the Judges Houses stage

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/12/2021
Image: Jimmy Tyrrell Facebook

Another Carlow talent’s set for X Factor glory.

Hot on the heels of Tullow based Stefan J Doyle’s rise on the Romanian version of the show (more here), it seems Jimmy Tyrrell from Carlow Town is among the hopefuls on the Malta one.

Image: Jimmy Tyrrell Facebook

He’s qualified through the Chair Challenge and is heading for Judge’s houses after wowing with his own take of tracks including Michael Jackson’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.

The final takes place on January 16.

Watch Jimmy’s winning performance and see the moment he got through here:

