Another Carlow talent’s shining on the global X Factor stage

Another Carlow talent’s set for X Factor glory.

Hot on the heels of Tullow based Stefan J Doyle’s rise on the Romanian version of the show (more here), it seems Jimmy Tyrrell from Carlow Town is among the hopefuls on the Malta one.

He’s qualified through the Chair Challenge and is heading for Judge’s houses after wowing with his own take of tracks including Michael Jackson’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.

The final takes place on January 16.

Watch Jimmy’s winning performance and see the moment he got through here: