Antique dollhouse sells for 48,000 under the hammer

Its emerged that Justin Biebers mother was among the bidders for a dolls house sold recently by a Kilkenny auctioneer.

George Fonsie Mealys auction house in Castlecomer had a guide price of three to four thousand euro on the item which was being sold by the trust of Tara’s Palace.

It eventually fetched a massive forty-eight thousand euro.

George told KCLR’s The Way it Is the level of interest was exciting……..