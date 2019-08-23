KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Antique dollhouse sells for 48,000 under the hammer
The dollhouse gained interest from an international audience
Its emerged that Justin Biebers mother was among the bidders for a dolls house sold recently by a Kilkenny auctioneer.
George Fonsie Mealys auction house in Castlecomer had a guide price of three to four thousand euro on the item which was being sold by the trust of Tara’s Palace.
It eventually fetched a massive forty-eight thousand euro.
George told KCLR’s The Way it Is the level of interest was exciting……..