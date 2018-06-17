Appeal for witnesses after 73-year-old killed in Dangan crash

Kilkenny Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which claimed the life of an elderly man’s this weekend.

The 73 year-old ‘s car hit a ditch at Dangan, on the Thomastown to Inistioge Road at ten past 8 on Friday night.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died from his injuries.

Kilkenny Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell says they’ll like to speak to anyone who was on the road between Thomastown and Inistioge on Friday who might have seen a black Audi A6 to get in touch.

Anyone with any information about the incident can ring Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150.