Appeal for man in the River Nore to contact Kilkenny Gardai

Gardai are appealing for an elderly man who was last seen in the River Nore to contact them as they are concerned for his safety.

Earlier this afternoon a full search of the river was conducted by emergency services after a woman spotted a man in the river at around half past two near the Lacken Walk.

Members of Kilkenny Gardai, Fire Bridgade, the Irish Coast Guard’s rescue helicopter and Civil Defence were involved in the search earlier.

Inspector Paul Donohue was involved in todays search. He says, “we’ve done a full search with the helicoptor and haven’t come across this gentleman. If you are that person in the water and a woman spoke to you for a few minutes on the walk to please contact Kilkenny Garda Station just to eliminate the enquires and the possiblity that he has gone into the river. At the moment we are very hopeful that no one has gone into the river at present.”

of the river they’d like to speak to the man who was in the river confidentially just to say he was that person.

Kilkenny Garda can be contacted confidentially on 056 777 5000.