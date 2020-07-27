News & Sport
Appeal for witnesses to an assault in Carlow on Saturday afternoon
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with phone footage to contact them
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Carlow over the weekend.
It happened outside a fast food restaurant on Barrack Street at shortly before 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.
A number of men are said to have been involved in the incident after a dispute arose over payment.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – or anyone with phone footage – to contact them in Carlow town. They can be contacted on 059 9131505.