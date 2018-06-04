Kilkenny Gardai appeal for woman who may need assistance

Local Gardai are appealing for information on a woman who was banging on a door in Ballyragget early yesterday morning.

A blonde woman aged 18-to-20 years old was banging on a door at Knockroe, between Ballyragget and George’s Tree, near Dooley’s Garage, at about 6am.

However she was gone again by the time the people answered the door.

She’s reported to have been wearing tight white jeans with white socks and possibly an orange sleeveless top, with her hair in a ponytail.

It’s thought the woman may have been in need of assistance and Gardai are asking the woman herself or anyone else who might have seen her to contact them.