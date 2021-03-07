Apprenticeships and further education will form part of the reformed CAO system

Apprenticeships and further education will form part of the CAO system for the first time under new reforms.

The plans will allow students completing applications next year to choose apprenticeships as well as Level 4 and 5 courses.

The Sunday Independent reports the aim is to increase choice, relieve pressure on the system and ease demand for college places.

The changes are set to be trialled in parts of the country later this year before being rolled out nationally in 2022.