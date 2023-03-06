FeaturedNews & Sport

Armed Gardai reported to be at scene of incident in Tullow

Locals are reporting that a shot may have been fired at a house in an estate in the Co Carlow town

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle06/03/2023
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)

A large garda operation is underway in Tullow after an incident earlier today (Monday).

Locals have reported to KCLR that a shot may have been fired at a house in an estate in the Co Carlow town this morning.

KCLR understands that a significant number of armed Gardai have been deployed and the incident may be still ongoing.

There are no reports of anyone being injured at this stage.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle06/03/2023