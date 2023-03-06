FeaturedNews & Sport
Armed Gardai reported to be at scene of incident in Tullow
Locals are reporting that a shot may have been fired at a house in an estate in the Co Carlow town
A large garda operation is underway in Tullow after an incident earlier today (Monday).
Locals have reported to KCLR that a shot may have been fired at a house in an estate in the Co Carlow town this morning.
KCLR understands that a significant number of armed Gardai have been deployed and the incident may be still ongoing.
There are no reports of anyone being injured at this stage.