Arts on KCLR Drive: Carlow Arts Festival 2018 Launch

Festival director Jo Mangan dropped into studio to outline 2018's festival offering.

Carlow Arts Festival 2018
Carlow Arts Festival 2018 (Cover image for this year's brochure)

The 2018 Carlow Arts Festival is a go.

Launching today at Tully’s in Carlow, this year’s festival brings one of its biggest and boldest programmes to Carlow town centre from 6-10 June.

It’s the 39th year of the festival and director Jo Mangan popped into studio earlier today to outline what’s going to be happening.

With over 75% of the festival events free and a chunk of the remaining available on a “pay what you like” scheme, the festival has never been more accessible. Take a listen to the chats below to find out what’s in store this June.

For full programme details and ticket information, check carlowartsfestival.com.

