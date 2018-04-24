Arts on KCLR Drive: Carlow Arts Festival 2018 Launch

The 2018 Carlow Arts Festival is a go.

Launching today at Tully’s in Carlow, this year’s festival brings one of its biggest and boldest programmes to Carlow town centre from 6-10 June.

It’s the 39th year of the festival and director Jo Mangan popped into studio earlier today to outline what’s going to be happening.

With over 75% of the festival events free and a chunk of the remaining available on a “pay what you like” scheme, the festival has never been more accessible. Take a listen to the chats below to find out what’s in store this June.

For full programme details and ticket information, check carlowartsfestival.com.