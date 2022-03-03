As Russian forces capture their first Ukrainian city locals in Carlow and Kilkenny pledge to do what they can to help those impacted

Russian forces appear to have taken control of Kherson in the south of Ukraine – the first city captured since the beginning of the invasion.

The local mayor says he’s begged soldiers not to attack civilians.

A huge convoy advancing on Kyiv is still around 18 miles away from the capital, held up by “congestion” and “staunch” resistance.

Heavy shelling has been reported in Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol – but they haven’t fallen.

The United Nations says one million people have now fled Ukraine since the invasion began, calling it the “swiftest exodus” of refugees this century.

It’s as a cabinet sub-committee is meeting today to co-ordinate Ireland’s humanitarian response to the Ukrainian conflict.

The Taoiseach says there will be a ‘major humanitarian crisis’ and the government will respond accordingly.

Micheál Martin says people across the country are offering to play their part.

We've been hearing from many across Carlow and Kilkenny who have organised local collection/drop-off points for donations.

Whiles some on the streets of Ferrybank have been telling KCLR News that they would consider opening their homes – hear what they had to say here: