Collection points in place across Carlow and Kilkenny as locals donate essential items for those displaced by Russian attacks on Ukraine

As tanks continue to roll into Ukraine from Russia, people across Carlow and Kilkenny are doing what they can to help those in need.

We’ve been hearing from some of those with ties to the wider area – listen here and here and here:

While local politicians here are among those calling for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland (see here and here) and on local streets the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine can very much be seen:

Many are focusing on what can be done in this part of the globe to help those hardest hit.

Some are donating what they can – like Noeleen in Carlow:



While Carlow College lecturer and County Kilkenny resident Stephaine has this suggestion:

Others are organising collection points across both counties:

KILKENNY

Mary Pierce is well known for helping the homeless in Kilkenny and other parts of the country. Now her efforts include Ukraine:

Sue Dillon is coordinating things in Thomastown for the above:

Jim Kavanagh of Chernobyl Children International is also collecting essentials at his Radestown, Kilkenny home for delivery to the refugee centres on the borders of Ukraine.

KILKENNY AND CARLOW

Romanian Consultant with the Twilight Community Group, Liviu If time, has issued this note with collection points in both Kilkenny City and Carlow Town:

CARLOW

Carlow Cathedral Parish is accepting donations:

For the same week from 9am to 4pm each day, Tullow Parish Centre will accept donations of baby food, nappies, baby wipes, happy cream, first aid supplies, toiletries, non-perishable foods with transport arranged to Poland and all supplied to be distributed to the Ukrainian people now displaced.

New Oak Community Centre in Carlow are gathering items as Sharon Parker Byrne’s been telling KCLR.

They opened their doors this (Monday) morning and within minutes already had quite the haul:

Sporting clubs too are responding – among them Graiguecullen GAA Club:

And Fighting Cocks Gaelic Football Club has this appeal:

Businesses are looking to give as well, including SuperValu at the Sandhills Shopping Centre on the Hacketstown Road in Carlow: Home of Shellac in Carlow is organising help packages to be sent to Poland for those in need at the border crossing and is calling on customers & friends to help compile a list of items needed for Ukrainian families in need: Theis organising help packages to be sent to Poland for those in need at the border crossing and is calling on customers & friends to help compile a list of items needed for Ukrainian families in need:

Suantraí Montessori School in Tinryland, Carlow (R93K2C9) is a collection point for families associated with the facility and for the wider community. They’re looking for donations of toilet rolls, non-perishable food, sanitary products, clean towels, toothpaste and toothbrushes for children and adults, chocolate and sweets and hairbrushes. Deja Vu Charity Shop on Bagenalstown’s Main Street is a drop-off point for Bagenalstown, Paulstown, Leighlinbridge, Borris areas and they’re open from 9:30am to 4:30pm Mondays to Fridays as well as from 9.30am until 4pm on Saturdays. Dublin WOŚP is organising humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland via courier company Green Speed Express with all items going directly to Poland and then to the Ukrainian border to one of the organizations operating on the spot. They have two local collection spots: in Carlow at the Polish Orlik Shop , Unit 2, Tougher’s Business Park, Carlow R93 H336 from 9 am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 8pm Thursday, 9:30am to 7pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday.

, Unit 2, Tougher’s Business Park, Carlow R93 H336 from 9 am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 8pm Thursday, 9:30am to 7pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday. in Tullow by arrangement via Volunteer Aleksandra Kokoszko 086 7307344 If you have any questions call Sebastian: 089 2284914 List of items needed: • Thermal blankets, sleeping mats, sleeping mats (with foil cover), mattresses; • Care products: body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes; • Hygiene products: belts, tampons, sanitary pads, cotton, moisturizing towels • Bedding, sheets, pillows; • Disposable kitchenware sets: deep dishes, spoons, forks, knives, cups; • Car seats for transporting children • Milk for children and infants, jars for children (with a long life)

