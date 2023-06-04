Beautiful weather looks set to continue according to local forecaster

Ireland looks set to continue basking in beautiful weather for most of the week.

The country has been experiencing blue skies and plenty of sunshine in most areas.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says not much is going to change, but a shower may appear in northern areas:

“Another good dry day ahead. There is a small bit of cloud going to develop through this afternoon. It will move west, a very, very small chance of a shower in northern areas. But mainly lots of blue skies further east, and it really will just be some cloudy spells. So, still another warm day. Warmest again in the west up to 24 or 25 degrees, and that bit cooler near the east coast.”