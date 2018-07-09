Bennettsbridge water supply restrictions to be reviewed today

Night time restrictions on the Bennettsbridge water supply will be reviewed again today.

So says Irish Water who say switching off the supply at night is working and allowing reservoir levels to recover.

However it means that people living in Bennettsbridge, Kells, Dunamaggin, Stoneyford, Danesfort, Ballyhale, Knocktopher and surrounding areas were without water again from 10pm each night over the weekend until 6 the following morning.

A close watch is also being kept on one particular supply in Carlow which serves part of the town,Rathvilly and surrounding areas.

While an alternative water source has had to be found for Bilboa due to severe drought.