Bishop saddened by ‘inappropriate’ zombie homily

The Bishop of Ossary says he’s saddened by what he describes as an inappropriate homily given locally last weekend.

Brother Tom Forde compared gay people to zombies at the vigil mass in the Capuchin Friary last Saturday – and later in the sermon pointed out that the only way to stop a zombie is to shoot it in the head.

In a Statement today, Bishop Dermot Farrell says everyone is made by God and loved by God – no matter their faith, race, or sexual orientation.

It’s since emerged that the rainbow pride flag was placed on the altar at the Friary but its not known who put it there.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director Colm O’Gorman says it is shocking to hear something like this in 2019 and he called for the Gardaí to investigate the matter if there’s a complaint.

However Gardaí have told KCLR news today that no such complaint has been made.

Local LGBTQ activist Enya Kennedy says it’s up to everyone to made a stand against something like this.