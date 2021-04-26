Blackstairs Burning: Local Fire Crews Again Out Battling Blazes on Carlow Wexford Border

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service crews were again out last night battling blazes on the county’s border with Wexford.

The Blackstairs were burning throughout the night with the dramatic scenes spotted from miles around.

Firefighters attempting to bring the large gorse fire under control said that they were working in very difficult terrain and conditions and called on people to avoid the area as traffic was causing obstructions to their appliances.

Teams were out on the local mountains pretty much every night last week with claims the fires are being started deliberately, while a Condition Orange notice issued by the Department of Agriculture’s set to end today. (More on that here).