Condition Orange fire risk notice issued by Agriculture Department and Carlow fire crew asks we all take care in open areas

Fresh fears of fires locally as the Department of Agriculture issues the latest Condition Orange notice.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Services is appealing to people intending to visit forests and other recreational sites to remember to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19. They ask that vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads while you’re requested to not use barbecues or open fires at any stage.

It follows a recent blaze on Mount Leinster which was visible across Carlow. (More on that here).

The latest warning arises from current high pressure dominated weather patterns with a high fire risk deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

This risk phase is expected to peak today, Friday (April 23rd) but the notice stays in play until Monday: