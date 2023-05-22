Blood donation clinics return to Kilkenny today

You could save a life today.

That’s the message from a local manager from the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Blood donation clinics return to O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club in Kilkenny today and tomorrow from 3.45pm to 8pm.

Barbara Phelan says it’s an easy thing you can do that could have a huge impact for someone else in need.

Barbara adds “you can do one thing today that can save someones life, and that is donate blood and it’s only an hour of your time.”