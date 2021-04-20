Body found during search for a missing woman in the Comeragh Mountains in Waterford

A body has been found during a search for a missing woman in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford.

The woman had been out running and was last seen at about a quarter to one on Sunday.

When she didn’t return home from her run along the Coumshingaun Loop trail, her husband raised the alarm.

About 30 members of mountain rescue teams with the Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue and the 117 Sikorsky helicopter took part in the search over the course of several hours yesterday afternoon.

Heat cameras were used to try to pinpoint exactly where the 37-year-old, who had been in regular contact with family members up till about 2pm, could be.

The search party believed she may have injured herself and sheltered in a wooded area.

Difficult terrain and low cloud made the search difficult, but a body was found over the course of the operation.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) led the multi-agency search, while the rescue dog association also took part.