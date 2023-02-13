Body of 61 year old man missing since January recovered in Carlow

The search for Ger O’Connell was stood down after a mans body was recovered in Carlow on Saturday.

The 61 year old had been reported almost missing five weeks ago.

He was last seen in the Graiguecullen area in the early hours of Friday January 6th.

In an update to their appeal for help in tracing him Gardaí say the body of a man was located in Carlow town on Saturday.

They’ve thanked the public for their assistance in the appeal.