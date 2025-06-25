An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body in the River Nore in Bennettsbridge, County Kilkenny.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was found at approximately 11am this morning.

Gardaí were assisted at the scene by Thomastown Fire and Rescue Service and Kilkenny Civil Defence during the recovery operation.

It is understood the man was a local resident.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.