Bogus callers in Kilkenny claiming to be council staff

Kilkenny County Council are warning their tenants to beware of bogus callers.

It comes as at least five people in the city area, most of them elderly, have this week reported individuals and groups of up to three people calling to their doors claiming to be maintenance workers.

They appear to be genuine but the council’s Director of Services Mary Mulholland says that’s not the case:

“They are not from the county council and in some circumstances they have asked for cash as a call-out charge and have carried out some repairs and then asked for money in respect of those repairs”

“My concern is that these people are not authorised employees or contractors of the local authority. In any circumstances Kilkenny county council staff would always have ID to show they are from the local authority and would never, ever request cash on a doorstep”