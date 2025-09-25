A boil water notice for part of County Carlow has been lifted.

The instruction was issued earlier this week for about 100 premises in the Ballinkillen area due to the presence of E.coli in a regulatory sample.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uisce Éireann says following satisfactory monitoring results and consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use of their water supply.

Uisce Éireann’s Patrick Duggan acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community, noting; “Uisce Éireann regrets the inconvenience that the Boil Water Notice caused. I would like to thank affected customers for their patience and support while our drinking water experts worked to lift it as quickly as it was safe to do so,” said Patrick.

He adds; “I also thank the local political representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing the information during the period of this notice.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on water.ie.