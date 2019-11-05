Books of condolence open in Kilkenny & Carlow for Gay Byrne

Books of condolence have opened in Kilkenny city and Carlow Town today for the late Gay Byrne.

Locals are invited to pay their respects to the legendary broadcaster who passed away yesterday after a long illness.

The 85 year old is being remembered fondly, particularly for his role as host of the Late Late Show over 37 years.

In Kilkenny there will be an opportunity to sign the book at the Town Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am, while in Carlow the book is open at the Council buildings in the town during business hours.