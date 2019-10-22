Building sites in Kilkenny & Carlow to be visited as part of European safety campaign

The Health & Safety Authority is to visit local construction sites over the next fortnight as part of an awareness campaign.

It’s European Week for Safety & Health at work, and workplace illnesses and injuries are the focus.

There were 37 workplace fatalities across the country last year, one in the Kilkenny area, with five people losing their lives in the construction sector alone. There were also 767 non-fatal incidents reported to the authority.

Assistant CEO with the Health & Safety Authority Mark Cullen says while the figures are improving, there’s no room for complacency.