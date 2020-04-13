A TD says a number of Bus Éireann drivers may take unofficial strike action in the days ahead.

People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith says some workers fear for their safety because passengers are still using the front doors of coaches to get on board.

The National Bus and Rail Union says the company is working to get temporary shields for drivers and extra protective gear.

The union’s condemning any wildcat strike — saying it’s an “utterly inopportune” time.

But Deputy Smith says Acting Transport Minister Shane Ross needs to respond to driver’s fears.