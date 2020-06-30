Business slow to return to Kilkenny pub

A local publican says business has been slow to return since reopening yesterday.

All pubs that serve food are now allowed to serve customers again, as more restrictions are lifted under Phase 3 of the public health roadmap.

John Holden opened his pub Cleere’s in Kilkenny city at lunchtime yesterday for the first time since March.

He says a good crowd gathered, but it was still much quieter than the usual service pre-Covid.

“We opened yesterday at about 12.20 pm for lunch, and had about 20 to 25 people in. Nothing too busy, unlike a usual Monday, that would normally be hectic. There were a good few locals in, and it went well” John explains. “We were always looking forward to getting back, but just a bit nervous to get that first day out of the way”