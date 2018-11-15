Call for better consultation with businesses on rates and other issues

A Carlow Councillor says he hopes there will be better consultation with businesses in future on issues that affect them.

Fintan Phelan has appealed on behalf of local business people who he says were in the dark about how they might apply for a reduction to their rates where they are only occupying part of a premises.

In the past there was an agreement with the local authority but now businesses are required to apply to the valuations office instead.

Councillor Phelan says local business people should have been told that.